Holly Willoughby just wore the prettiest floral dress ever on I'm a Celeb

The week has been whizzing by and Holly Willoughby has worn so many incredible outfits that we just can't keep up! The mother-of-three wowed viewers of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! on Wednesday evening in a gorgeous white floral dress which was emblazoned with a pretty flower print. She teamed the £120 Auguste The Label mini dress with a pair of teracotta boots and left her jewellery at home. How amazing did she look? It wasn't just her outfit either - her blonde hair looked better than ever and we are loving her natural glow - that's what the Australian climate does for you! As always, Angie Smith dreamed up Holly's latest ensemble - she is the only stylist that Holly trusts with her on-screen wardrobe. Both Angie and Holly shared a picture of the outfit in question and we have to say - we have become quite accustomed to this tropical backdrop - it beats the This Morning brick wall any day!

Tartan is a print that the ITV favourite is certainly partial to and on Tuesday, she stepped out in a show-stopping outfit which delighted her fans. Keeping it casual, she teamed her £90 slogan 'be kind' T-shirt with a £325 tartan skirt by Rag and Bone, and lace-up boots by Camilla Elphick. Total rock chick!

We've also been keeping an eye on the mother-of-three's hair and makeup look during the daily show - hairdresser Ciler Peksah and makeup artist Patsy O'Neil have been on hand to perfect her beauty routine. "I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say," Holly told HELLO!.

Patsy was the lady that broke the news that Holly's favourite foundation was none other than the Serum Foundation by The Ordinary which retails at just £5.70. The lightweight formula has properties of a serum, but disperses like a foundation. A natural-coverage liquid, it gives a lovely semi-matte finish and best of all, there's a whopping 21 shades to choose from.

