Holly Willoughby looks incredible in white slogan tee and quirky tartan skirt on I'm a Celeb The presenter's wardrobe just keeps getting better and better

Holly Willoughby's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! wardrobe is the gift that just keeps on giving and giving. On Tuesday evening the presenter appeared in yet another showstopping outfit to the delight of her fans. Looking ultra cool, the presenter opted for another casual outfit - wearing a £90 slogan 'be kind' tee and £325 tartan skirt by Rag and Bone, and lace-up boots by Camilla Elphick. In fact, this isn't the first time she's worn a top emblazoned with the very same message - back in 2017, she wore an anti-bullying sweatshirt that read the same statement by ethical clothing brand Smith Webb for an episode of This Morning.

Holly's latest outfit

Stylist Angie Smith is the mastermind behind Holly's look, and has been a part of her glam team for quite some time. She's responsible for her daytime looks on This Morning, her trendy outfits on Celebrity Juice and her glam frocks on the red carpet.

The presenter also looked simply incredible during the Bushtucker Trial clips, in her cool-girl denim cut off white shorts, those classic Grenson boots that every influencer worth their salt has (predictably and sadly now sold out) and a laid-back tee with a peach illustration on it by Australian designers, Auguste The Label - an outfit also seen on Monday night's show. Based in Byron Bay, luckily the company does ship worldwide and you can currently bag yourself the exact same t-shirt as Holly, the Peaches Ringer Tee Off, for around £42 in sizes 6 to 12.

Holly's Monday night outfit which we adored

The animal print dress of dreams

Not one to neglect her fashion-hungry fans at home, Holly took to Instagram this week to reveal that her third Marks and Spencers edit will be available online and in-store from 6th December. Asking her followers if they'd been inspired by the jungle and now wanted to embrace their wild side, the mum-of-three, uploaded a photo revealing an amazing animal print midi-dress that will be available to buy as part of the new collection. We'll certainly be snapping it up.