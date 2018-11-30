Victoria Beckham just made leggings look ridiculously chic - how does she do it? Leggings never looked so good...

Victoria Beckham is tearing up NYC right now and her wardrobe is just too stylish - we can't keep up! We've seen striped jumpers, leg-lengthening red trousers and even khaki two-pieces. So what could possibly be next? Leggings of course. Not the chicest of items, but VB stepped out in a pair on Thursday and we can't believe how on-trend she made them look. Granted - her variety were not the worn-in, bobbly ones we wear at home watching Netflix - but were made in a slightly textured material, with a stripe running through the centre. She made the look her own by adding in an incredible black blazer that had two buttons at the waist and wide lapels - which you can buy online for a cool £1692. The mother-of-four added pointed toe black boots and her current favourite black tote bag.

On Wednesday - the wife of David Beckham wore her own version of the Christmas jumper. Her gorgeous cream striped knit had a red and black stripe running through it and gave us all the festive feels - especially as she teamed it with a pair of red tailored flares.

The former Spice Girl teamed it with a pair of big black sunglasses and a matching red handbag and, wow, she looked like she meant business. It seems that the fashion mogul isn't worrying about the freezing New York temperatures either - in most snaps we've seen, there is no sign of her wearing a warm jacket. Don't catch cold VB!

We are still reeling over the 44-year-old's big announcement last week - she's going to be launching her own YouTube channel. Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Victoria said: "Today I have special news to share. I will be launching my own @youtube channel with beauty tutorials, styling tips and lots of stuff from me. Stay tuned! x Subscribe to my channel at the link in bio today x Kisses VB."

