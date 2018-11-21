Victoria Beckham matches her red outfit with her fancy car - and wow, just wow Could she be any more chic?

It's a well known fact that Victoria Beckham is a trend setter, not a fashion follower, and the wife of David Beckham lived up to her chic reputation on Wednesday morning, as she was snapped out and about in London. Dressed entirely in a punchy tomato-red outfit, the fashionista matched her ensemble with the interior of her ride for the day - her Jaguar. Could she be more fabulous? Sharing a video on her Instagram stories, the mother-of-four wrote: "When even the car matches your outfit" with a shot of the sumptuous scarlet upholstery. We loved her latest look - a red roll neck jumper, silky skirt, boots and clutch bag - all from her upcoming SS19 range. And what's more, the former Spice Girl asked her 23.5 million followers for advice on her look - asking if they preferred her big tote bag or her mini one. Don't worry Vic - you have bags of style, whatever you wear!

VB was RED-y for action!

VB posed for a pic at Harry's Bar - the new London spot that she has a collaboration with. She captioned an Instagram photo: "Had so much fun this morning celebrating the start of the festive season at Harry's Bar with my clients, wearing my #VBPreSS19 top, skirt and boots. Love this all red look! X VB #WhenHarryMetVictoria"

Victoria matched her outfit with her car's interior

In celebration of this new venture, the fashion designer hastransformed her flagship Dover Street store - and has already put up her Christmas tree!

The glamorous tree has been decked out in pink, green and rose gold baubles, and also the entire shop ceiling is covered too - rather like a gigantic flower wall but with Christmas decorations instead.

Sharing some pics of the stylish fest, the 44-year-old wrote: "This festive season I’m so excited that Harry's bar - a private club, have brought their pink and green take on Christmas to #VBDoverSt, please come and visit! I hope you like what they’ve done as much as I do!"

