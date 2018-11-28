Victoria Beckham just made the simplest khaki shirt and trousers look unbelievably stylish How does the wife of David Beckham do it?

Another day - another insane outfit for Victoria Beckham. The stunning mother-of-four is currently in the Big Apple and was snapped out and about in Soho looking ridiculously cool. As always, VB rocked an ensemble from her own high-end fashion line and she certainly wears it well. Her simple khaki blouse and trousers gave her the sleekest look ever. The £935 military green shirt had a neat collar, concealed front placket and a defining waist belt. The £820, cropped, turn-up trousers are made in a high-waisted style, and come complete with horn buttons. Victoria, 44, added black shades, a matching black bag and looked like she meant business in a pair of vampy black pointed boots. Sharing a picture on her Instagram, Victoria said: "It's cold in NYC! Wearing one of my favourite looks from winter."

What an outfit VB!

Last week the fashionista made an incredibly exciting announcement - she's launching her own YouTube channel! Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, the former Spice Girl said: "Today I have special news to share. I will be launching my own @youtube channel with beauty tutorials, styling tips and lots of stuff from me. Stay tuned! x Subscribe to my channel at the link in bio today x Kisses VB."

Victoria's outfit is available on her website

This information was music to our ears - here at the HELLO! beauty desk, we religiously follow the fashion mogul's makeup mentions on Insta. In fact - last week we discovered her cheapest beauty buy yet - a washcloth!

Loading the player...

She announced on her Instagram stories: "I always use a washcloth as a little extra exfoliation." We then went on the hunt for the cheapest washcloth money can buy - and discovered that good old Poundland sell them for £1.

What a result! However - the wife of David Beckham does like to mix it up with products - yesterday she revealed her favourite face mask RN is DR. Barbara Sturm's Deep Hydrating Mask which will set you back £118. Wowzers…

