Victoria Beckham just won an award for her style - and her outfit will make your jaw drop Oh VB!

Can you imagine Victoria Beckham ever NOT looking good? Absolutely not. On Sunday evening the mother-of-four stepped out at the People's Choice Awards in LA and once again, lit up the red carpet in her latest outfit - a crisp white suit from her own collection. Now, the former Spice Girl had a penchant for suits of all kind - but this white co-rd is especially sharp. We love the the gorgeously silky, embossed texture, slim fit cut and the fact she has teamed the look with a simple camisole and a pair of contrasting black high heel shoes. The wife of David Beckham shared a series of live videos en route to the star-studded venue, which showed her getting a full-on glam makeover in the comfort of her car. Celebrity hairstylist Kevin Paves was on hand to tame her mane and Tom Bachik gave her a blood-red Hollywood manicure to die for.

Victoria looked incredible in her white suit

The fashion mogul's appearance at the bash was certainly a special one - she received the Fashion Icon Award - which is the very first of its kind. Taking to Instagram, VB said she was honoured and remarked: "I've always told myself to dream big, and dream bigger. #girlpower Thank u @peopleschoice X vb"

The brunette beauty isn't the only Brit superstar to wear all white - no none other than former bandmate Geri Halliwell wore a very similar look only last week, as she left the BBC Radio 2 studios with her fellow bandmates.

The 46-year-old worked a gorgeous belted white coat, a white polo neck and a pair of smart wide-leg, white trousers. She kept her hair and makeup look paired back and looked distinctively like Mrs. Beckham. The mother-of-two is known for her flamboyant looks so this type of ensemble is a brand new style for her - and we like it...

