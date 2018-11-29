Lorraine Kelly's checked Topshop pencil skirt is exactly what you should be wearing to the office Lorraine stuns in another high street gem

Wow! Lorraine Kelly stepped out in yet another on-trend outfit on Thursday and it has made us want to dash to Topshop on our lunch break. The 58-year-old teamed her pastel blue, crew-neck sweater with a coordinating pastel blue and yellow checked pencil skirt that is total office wear goals. The modern-looking midi skirt is cut in a flattering wrap shape which comes in at the waist. Priced at an affordable £48, it's currently available online in all sizes, but like most items the TV veteran wears - you have to purchase quick as it's sure to be a sellout! The mother-of-one kept in with her colour scheme - rocking a pair of light blue heels with a large bow on the front - which were from Marks & Spencer. The shoes are sadly a past-season buy but M&S has some fab statement heels in store should you want to update your look.

Check out Lorraine's skirt...

The high street is Lorraine's first port of call when it comes to her on-screen wardrobe. We particularly loved her look last week - the ITV favourite channeled her inner royal, wearing a dress that look just one the Duchess of Cambridge wore recently!

£48, Topshop

The mother-of-one's navy blue Zara dress was a dead ringer for the Alessandra Rich frock that Kate wore in Prince Charles's official 70th birthday portraits.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly's high street yellow pencil skirt is so bright that it's really cheered us up

Lorraine's £39.99 look-a-like version was designed in a midi-length and features a burst of white polka dots all over the front. With a matching white shirt collar, it even has crisp, bold cuffs. The elastic waistband, pleated skirt and a button-up front makes it the ideal number to wear for both a formal occasion or a work meeting. Lorraine Left her accessories at home, only opting for her favourite classic navy high heel stiletto shoes.

READ: Lorraine Kelly, 58, just wore a Barbie-pink dress and it's just stunning