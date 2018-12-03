Tess Daly's burgundy velvet dress just made us want to go to a Christmas party right now A high street steal for the Strictly Come Dancing host

Tess Daly was certainly getting into the Christmas Spirit on Sunday evening as she lit up the screen on Strictly Come Dancing. We loved her latest look - a stunning burgundy velvet dress from luxury high street store Reiss. The rich, berry-toned number looked super-glam with its close-fitting, slim cut, long sleeves and an on-trend high neckline. The fancy frock even had ruched detail at the shoulder and waist - which gave it a trés sophisticated look. Although priced at £160 - it could be worn again and again in years to come due to its classic finish. Keeping in with the velvet theme, the wife of Vernon Kay wore pink velvet shoes from Gina and large statement hoops from the Hoop Station. Her look was selected by James Yardley, who has an impressive client list - from Tom Daly and Caroline Flack to Katie Piper.

Tess looked timeless in her velvet dress

This is the second time in less than a month that the mother-of-two has worn Reiss - it's clearly one of her favourite high street stores. Earlier in November, Tess wore a fabulous glitzy party dress by the brand, which she wore to a launch party of her and Kelly Hoppen's Prince's Trust charity candles at London's Fortnum & Mason store.

£160, Reiss

The sassy star shared her 'outfit of the day' on Instagram and wrote: "Loved this look for yesterday’s candle launch. The dress was from @reiss (super stretchy=so comfy) boots my own #styledbyjamesyardley @jamesyardley". Known as the 'Ratya', the metallic knitted number was priced at £185. It had a bodycon shape with a chic drape-front.

Her followers adored her outfit, with one posting: "Fab dress. Love the boots. You look great." Another said: "Such a fab look for you @tessdaly - I have totally just nicked this outfit for a Christmas party - ordered dress and boots! Thanks."

