Tess Daly just wore the dream Christmas party dress – and it's from Reiss! The Strictly host shared a snap of her party outfit on social media…

We love it when a gorgeous celeb wears a glitzty party dress that a) we can actually imagine ourselves wearing and b) we can find on the high street. So thank you very much Tess Daly for sharing details of your latest gorgeous outfit. The Strictly host posted a snap of herself in this sparkly metallic dress on her Instagram page, which she wore to a launch party of her and Kelly Hoppen's Prince's Trust charity candles at London's Fortnum & Mason store. This is one of those timeless forgiving dresses that hides bingo wings and bloated tums, yet shows off your derriere with its bodycon skirt. Best of all – it's by high street fave Reiss.

Photo credit: Instagram / Tess Daly

Tess shared details of her look on social media (let's pay a quick tribute to her sassy white ankle boots!). The star wrote: "Loved this look for yesterday’s candle launch. The dress was from @reiss(super stretchy=so comfy) boots my own #styledbyjamesyardley @jamesyardley Make up @aimeeadamsmakeup Hair @chris88hair."

MORE: Coleen Rooney just wore the most fabulous Zara tweed top - and it cost her just £29

Photo credit: reiss.com

Tess' Reiss dress is the Ratya style, a metallic knitted dress in a navy metallic, priced £185. It is cut in a bodycon shape with drape-front detail, long sleeves and a straight neckline. Her followers adored her outfit, with one posting: "Fab dress. Love the boots. You look great." Another said: "Such a fab look for you @tessdaly - I have totally just nicked this outfit for a Christmas party - ordered dress and boots! Thanks."

Loading the player...

The presenter is known for her minimal accessory style, preferring to let her dress, hair and makeup do all the talking. Tess wore her long blonde hair down in cascading waves and went for a dark eyeshadow, well-defined brows and a bronze-hued blush on her cheeks.

MORE: Queen Letizia's boho party dress is going straight on our Christmas wish list

The star's outfit was put together by celebrity stylist James Yardley who has worked on the X Factor, styled The Saturdays and now works with the likes of Katie Piper, Caroline Flack and Rochelle Humes.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.