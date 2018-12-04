Holly Willoughby presents I'm a Celebrity in quirky PVC skirt on Tuesday night's show It's dividing her opinion online...

Holly Willoughby wowed once again with her sartorial choices during Tuesday night's episode of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Predictable, huh? Wearing a check shirt by La Redoute with a quirky denim and PVC skirt by Ellary, that retails online for £485. She paired the ensemble with a pair of £255 Grenson boots and her look was put together by Angie Smith. The skirt is quite quirky for our fave TV host, and some fans thought it was a little too odd. One fan commented on Holly's photo: "Worst. Skirt. Ever," while another wrote: "Can we vote the skirt off". You can't please everyone, can you?

Holly's outfit on Tuesday night's I'm a Celeb

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby wears £315 Isabel Marant dress for latest I'm A Celebrity appearance

Looking her usual glamorous self, the 37-year-old opted for her go-to beauty look. Her golden blonde lob (that's 'long bob' for those who are wondering) was tied up in a mini pony tail - a new look for the mum of three. Her skin was dewy and tanned, something that her makeup artist has previously said doesn't come from a bottle, and her eye makeup was subtle but elegant with lengthy, black fluttery lashes. Never striving too far from what she knows (hey, why change it when it works), she finished the look with a swipe of her staple nude-pink lipstick.

READ NEXT: Holly Willoughby brings the sunshine in the cutest yellow T-shirt on I'm a Celeb

It's arguably been an incredibly stylish stint in Australia for Holly. Every single night she's wowed fans with her outfits and on Monday night, it was no different when she opted for an asymmetric balloon-sleeve floral-print silk mini dress by The Kooples which has now sold out. Instead of pairing it with her go-to Grenson boots that have also sold out completely and now have a waiting list, she opted instead for a pair of buckle boots by French label Maje. The best bit? Not only are these currently in the sale with 30% off, reduced from £420 to £294, they're STILL available in sizes 3.5 to 7.5. Something tells us, if you want them, you better be quick though - the Holly effect is oh so real.