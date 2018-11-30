Holly Willoughby is gorgeous in £172 linen mini dress for I'm A Celebrity Those outfits just get better and better!

Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous on Friday night's episode of I'm A Celebrity, didn't she? The star chose a sweet black linen mini dress, pretty gold jewellery and her trusty Grenson boots to host the show with Declan Donnelly, styled by her wardrobe queen Angie Smith, as per. She took to Instagram to share a snap of her look - with her new fashion hashtag #hwjunglestyle, of course - and unsurprisingly, her followers were quick to compliment Holly on her latest outfit.

Holly's dress is from Australian brand Grenson 'Brady' boots, which she has worn for numerous shows, will set you back £255.

For the Bushtucker trial section of the show, Holly wore an adorable pair of leopard print shorts, and a simple black t-shirt. It's safe to say many I'm A Celebrity fans have been patiently waiting to hear about Holly's fashion choices every evening since the show started - and on Thursday night, she wowed once again, choosing a chic top and skirt combo by Sandro. Though she toughened up the look with a pair of Maje's chunky 'Ranger' boots, some fans felt Holly had gone a bit too upmarket for her jungle duties - with one commenting: "Bit posh for the jungle." What do you think?

Other brands that have been Holly's go-to favourites down-under include Rag & Bone, Grenson, Ganni and Isabel Marant - if that isn't a fashion lust-list we don't know what is! Spending so much of her time presenting on the small screen means the 37-year-old is often styled by professionals, but when it comes to dressing herself, the mum of three has previously told HELLO! that she often struggles to make a choice, once admitting: "I'm not that brilliant when it comes to choosing for myself." It's lucky she's got Angie on her side, eh?

