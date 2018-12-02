Holly Willoughby brings the sunshine in the cutest yellow T-shirt on I'm a Celeb Another fab outfit for the ITV favourite

On Sunday evening Holly Willoughby lit up the screen in the latest episode of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and her outfit once again scored top marks in the style stakes. For her latest ensemble, the 37-year-old wore a £115 zesty yellow T-shirt with the words 'La Californie' printed on the front. The crew-neckline design was by A.L.C at Harvey Nichols, and she tucked it into the waistband of her denim skirt which was by high end brand Re/Done and set her back £240. Once again, the ensemble was hand-picked by her stylist - Angie Smith - the only wardrobe professional she works with. The mother-of-three posted a chic snap of her latest 'outfit of the day' on her Instagram page and her 3.5 million followers rushed to the comment section to shower her look with praise.

On Saturday evening, the Celebrity Juice panellist wore a stunning, red-hot frock by Isabel Marant. It was cut with a beautiful one-shouldered sleeve and had a flirty, ruffled hem. Once again, she added her favourite lace-up Grenson boots. Holly has made this type of footwear cool again - the brand has since sold out of this type of style since HW stepped out in them. If you would like to update your wardrobe Holly style - this dress sure doesn't come cheap - it will set you back a pricey £315.

As always, the This Morning star wore her icy blonde hair in her signature coiffed bob, and her golden skin looked glowing - perfected by Patsy O'Neil, her favourite makeup artist.

Ever wondered who Holly's style icons are? Surprisingly, they are her guests on This Morning: "Often when someone comes into the studio, I think 'Oh my god, I want to be like that person', like Joanna Lumley for example or a power house woman like Cate Blanchett," Holly once told HELLO! Gushing over the Academy Award-winning actress the mother-of-three went on to say: "Everything about her is beautiful, from her clothes to her hair. There's an inner strength with someone like that."

