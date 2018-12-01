Holly Willoughby wears £315 Isabel Marant dress for latest I'm A Celebrity appearance Love it!

Holly Willoughby looked as gorgeous as ever for Saturday night's stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - what else is new? For the show, the first since Noel Edmonds made his shock exit, Holly wore a beautiful one-shouldered floral dress and her trusty lace-up Grenson boots once again, hand-picked as always by her super-stylist Angie Smith. Love! The star, who has been wowing fans with her outfits teamed with outdoorsy hiker boots, posted a smiley snap of her latest ensemble on her Instagram page.

Holly's latest outfit

Holly's pretty red dress is by Isabel Marant, and sells online for £315. She styled it with her favourite Grenson Brady boots - which she's worn a number of times - that cost £255. She wore her blonde hair in her signature tousled bob, with her golden glow (which doesn't come from a fake tan bottle, according to her MUA Patsy O'Neill) and pretty, natural makeup.

It's safe to say many I'm A Celebrity fans have been patiently waiting to hear about Holly's fashion choices every evening since the show started - and on Friday night, she wowed once again, choosing a pretty linen mini dress by Australian brand Hansel and Gretal, and her same Grenson boots.

But while Holly boasts nearly four million Instagram followers who adore keeping up to date with her outfits everyday, she has previously confessed that she hasn’t always been so confident with fashion. "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it," she once told HELLO!. "But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."