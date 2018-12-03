Holly Willoughby stuns in floral-print dress currently ON SALE on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Another #hwjunglestyle winner…

Holly Willoughby looked sensation on Monday night, rocking a floral-print look for I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Dressed in an asymmetric balloon-sleeve floral-print silk mini dress by The Kooples - the presenter's latest outfit has already garnered serious praise, with followers applauding her gorgeous look on social media. Luckily, the dress, is currently on sale on the Selfridges website, reduced from £358 to £214.50 and available online in sizes S to L.

Keeping things simple for her beauty look, the mother-of-three opted for a gorgeous no-makeup makeup look with flawless, bronzed skin, long, luscious lashes and neutral, rosey lips. She accessorised her look simply, wearing just her wedding rings and a stunning belt by Isabel Marant, which currently retails at £318. She also accessorised the look with Maje boots.

Last week, Holly's three children joined her in the studio and her daughter Belle proved her mum's style influence doesn't just reach us but her too. The This Morning presenter took to Instagram to upload a super cute photo of her kids running towards her on set and her daughter was dressed in the perfect #hwjunglestyle outfit. If you've been keeping up with the show at all, you'll know that lace-up boots have become a style staple for Holly while in Australia, usually paired with shorts or a skirt and that's what Belle went for. The seven-year-old could be seen running towards her mum in ultra-cool denim rip-offs, a tee, long socks and Dr Martens ankle boots proving the phrase, "like mother, like daughter" couldn't be more apt.

Annoyingly, for those wanting to copy Holly's exact jungle style themselves, they'll have to wait. The £255 'Brady' boots she's worn numerous times, by British heritage shoemakers Grenson, have sold out everywhere online and a waiting list for them in both black and brown is making the rounds. Let's just hope they come back in stock before Christmas so there's no disappointed present-openers on the 25th, hey.