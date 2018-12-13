Sam Faiers turns heads in a black velvet dress - and it's a total Zara bargain Catch it before it sells out!

Yummy Mummy Sam Faiers looked incredible on Tuesday evening as she arrived at the Loose Lips Podcast live recording in London, rocking a very expensive looking black velvet dress. The gorgeous frock was of the mini variety and had puff sleeves, ruched detail and an asymmetric, lace-up front. The best news is the designer-style number set her back just £39.99 from high street store Zara and understandably - it's selling out fast. Sam, 27, teamed her fancy design with a red bag by Dolce & Gabbana, this season's hottest accessory - the headband - and jewellery by Chanel. Black pointed high heels and opaque tights finished off the fashion-forward ensemble. We loved her makeup too - the ITV favourite looked super tanned and glowing with nude lip-gloss and lashings of mascara.

Sam looked super chic and festive in her velvet frock

Sam and her older sister Billie are currently on our screens as part of the Mummy Diaries and we have been loving their escapades.

£39.99, Zara

It appears that Sam has a taste for royalty - she recently treated her daughter Rosie like a princess for her 1st birthday – taking her to a hotel approved by the royal family! The former TOWIE star hosted a pyjama party at Cliveden House, the same hotel Meghan stayed on her last night before the royal wedding.

WATCH: Sam Faiers on Billie's hen do

The extravagant celebration looked quite the lavish affair. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared lots of snaps of her children Paul and Rosie alongside their cousins - Billie's children Nelly and Arthur.

The children all wore matching personalised pyjamas and looked to be having fun as they sat on a table surrounded by pink balloons. Sam also got into the spirit by rocking a pair of velvet pink PJ's and cosy soft slippers. Almost to chic to save for bedtime right?

