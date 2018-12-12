Amanda Holden wore a Zara sequin dress to her wedding party - and you can still buy it The ultimate high street buy!

It's been a fun-filled week for Amanda Holden! The gorgeous Britain's Got Talent star celebrated her 10-year wedding anniversary to husband Chris Hughes by toasting the landmark at a party for the lavish celebrations, which was held at Soho Farmhouse over the weekend. "#10 years ago today this man made me the happiest girl in the world by marrying me. This weekend we celebrated #10 years married with our closest friends. We've been together for 15 years" she wrote on Instagram, whilst posing in her stunning, custom-made second wedding dress by Caroline Castigliano. But, if you scroll through the pictures, you will see the TV star changed at the bash - into a stunning Zara dress!

Amanda and Chris have been married for 10 years

In a selection of snaps, she wrote: '#friends' and her eye-catching design is exactly what you need for a festive party! The gold tuxedo number has a V-neckline, shawl collar and rolled-up sleeves which fall just past the elbow.

Click through to see Amanda's Zara dress

The statement shoulder pads and double-breasted snap-button fastening give the design a sleek look and the 47-year-old looked incredible. Priced at £79.99, it's currently available online now in all sizes - just make sure you snap it up before Christmas eve.

£79.99 Zara

The ITV favourite had the dreamiest nuptials ten years ago. Her ceremony was held in 2008 at St Margaret's Church in Somerset and she then went on to host the reception in celeb favourite spot Babington House.

Loading the player...

We adored the mother-of-two's original gown - a champagne-toned Elie Saab number that boasted a lace overlay adorned with sequin detailing, and a sexy low back - a cut the TV star is known for.

MORE: Amanda Holden just wore a SECOND wedding dress and we are blown away

The glowing bride tied her hair back into a bun and added a stunning veil. She even rewore her precious design to watch Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May - talk about dressing up for the occasion!

READ: Amanda Holden's lilac satin blouse is sending her fans wild and we can totally see why