We have to say - the unlikely style icon of 2018 has to be Jane Moore. The Loose Women panellist has quickly become one to watch when it comes to her fashion choices and we have been obsessed with her classic high-street outfits all year long. On Monday afternoon, the journalist certainly didn't disappoint with her latest look - a cobalt blue dress that clung to her super-slim frame. The fancy frock was from high street favourite Zara and priced at just £29.99! The bold knitted, high-neck design featured the coolest detail - long flared sleeves and there was even a sexy split from the inner seam. Best of all, it's currently available online in all sizes should you wish to treat yourself. Jane, 56, shared a Boomerang video on her Instagram of her 'outfit of the day' and her fans went wild for the new look.

We loved Jane's blue dress - doesn't she look great!

The TV star did confess she was actually wearing spanx style underwear underneath the body-conscious frock! "Today's outfit is a sweater dress by @Zara and ably assisted (held in) by an industrial strength girdle thing which will have to be removed before attempting lunch!" she wrote. Love the fact you are keeping it real Jane - we would never have guessed.

£29.99, Zara

Last week, fans were excited to see the blonde beauty sport a major bargain - a pair of high heel shoes from Marks & Spencer that set her back just £19.50.

Teaming her mustard sweater from John Lewis with Zara capri pants and the classic heels - her look just screamed office wear chic. The heels were made from a suedette material and could be worn with pretty much anything from jeans, trousers, to pencil skirts and dresses.

One fan commented on Instagram: "You've subconsciously become my style icon! So many of your recent outfits are on my wish list!!". We couldn't agree more...

