Jane Moore wore a £25 glittery Zara jumper that you are going to love A high street outfit with a sparkly edge...

Jane Moore wowed viewers once again on Thursday's edition of Loose Women in her chicest outfit yet which all came entirely from Zara. The TV panellist has fast become one of our favourite LW ladies thanks to her high street wardrobe and her latest look does not disappoint. The journalist teamed her glittery grey, roll neck jumper from the Spanish store - and it's currently online for £25.99. It even comes in gold too! She tucked it in to the waistband of her snakeskin skirt which set her back a purse friendly £29.99 and added Valentino rock-stud high heels. Doesn't she look incredible? Her look was hand-picked by the show's stylists Mother's Shoppers and the 56-year-old credited it them for curating her latest getup on Instagram.

Jane's outfit came from Zara and doesnt she look fab?

In October, we had a chat with the super-stylists who look after all the Loose Women ladies' wardrobes.

Jane's roll neck costs £25.99 from Zara and also comes in gold

They explained that a good relationship is vital and they have earned the trust of all of them, which has meant the presenter's style has change drastically as a result. "It's great that someone like Janet Street-Porter is really opinionated and knows what she likes, and we have built up a relationship with her over the years so she will try things – sometimes it's a flat no – but as women, we all know what suits us," they explained.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Loose Women style secrets

Mothers Shoppers are also known as Bertie and Gemma - and they also told us there is a method behind the tones and shades that the presenters wear on screen.

MORE: We can't stop thinking about Andrea McLean's yellow Marks & Spencer dress - it's a beauty!

"In TV, colour works really well and it makes it easier for the director to pick out individual women if they have one block colour. Now our set has changed and it's more colourful, print works really well depending on which seat the woman is sitting in and what is behind them," the duo remarked.

READ: Jane Moore just made a £29 blue Zara dress look insanely chic