Claudia Winkleman's insanely sparkly dress is actually from Zara A high street gem that we need ASAP

Claudia Winkleman dazzled viewers of Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday, wearing a truly glittery masterpiece of a dress that despite looking like it may have had an eye-watering price tag - was actually from high street store Zara. Yes, really! The midi design had billowing sleeves, smatterings of sequins, a deep V-neckline and set her back an affordable £89.99 from the Spanish brand. It's almost sold out online, so if you fancy adding it to your wardrobe, be quick to pop it into to your basket pronto. The co-host added lots of gold bangles and sky high stilettos into the mix - and we give the whole ensemble 10 points!

This isn't the first time the 46-year-old has worn a eye-catching number from the high street. In November, viewers went crazy when the TV star - whose signature colour is black - rocked a sparkling red dress that gave us total Christmas party vibes.

The £187.50 frock was from Karen Millen and the floor-length design featured a burst of sequins, a high neckline, asymmetric hem and funky sleeveless cut. It even came with a detachable belt that the raven-haired beauty left at home.

WATCH: HELLO! chats beauty tips with Claudia

The mother-of-three added sleek black high heels and jewellery by Jennifer Fisher. Claudia's looks are always put together by the same stylist - Sinead McKeefry. The talented professional also dreams up Fearne Cotton's on-screen looks.

Recently, HELLO! spoke with the BBC favourite about her makeup and beauty routine, and just like the rest of us, she enjoys days when she doesn’t have to glam up, preferring to go natural. "If I'm not working then I don't put any makeup on," she remarked. "On the school run I never go, 'Oh I'll put on a little bit of eyeliner on.' I don't feel the pressure. I always look disgusting and I like that." We could never agree with that one Claud - you always look fab!

