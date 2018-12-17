Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins oozes glamour in vibrant leopard print The presenter proves brights aren't just for summer

Does Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins ever get it wrong when it comes to sartorial choices? If her latest outfit is anything to go by, absolutely not. The 43-year-old, mother-of-one took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal her outfit choice for her Classic FM slot and she looked totally gorgeous. Opting for a vibrant leopard print cardigan from high street favourite, Karen Millen, the bright orange knit featured eye-catching neon pink leopard spots and buttoned up at the front. Keeping the rest of the outfit understated, Charlotte paired it with plain, straight black skinny jeans from Ted Baker and and black shoe boots that featured a gold trim from New Look.

READ MORE: Charlotte Hawkins shares gorgeous holiday photo with mini-me daughter

For those looking to emulate the same look, unfortunately Charlotte has opted for styles that are no longer available however there's lots in the shops that are of a very similar style. New Look are currently stocking a fun leopard cardi that would achieve the same vibe - admittedly, it's more oversized than Charlotte's Karen Millen option, but it comes in two different colours, pink and yellow or blue and yellow, and it is a total steal at £26.00.

READ NEXT: Charlotte Hawkins just wore a Meghan Markle inspired dress – and we love it

Ted Baker's stitch detail jeans in Dark Blue are almost identical to the black ones Charlotte wore and they are so wearable. They're currently available online in jean size 26 to 32 and retail for £99. Yes, it's perhaps a little steep for jeans but price-per-wear will ensure it's an investment worth making. To finish the look, you need a pair of the all-important shoe boots and there's plenty to choose from. If you're on a budget, New Look (again) have a great selection and we particularly like one pair of suede-effect black ones that cost just £16.00.