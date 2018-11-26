Charlotte Hawkins shares gorgeous holiday photo with mini-me daughter The Good Morning Britain host has been Down Under

Charlotte Hawkins has delighted followers with her return to Good Morning Britain and social media following a three week absence. The newsreader posted a snap from her family holiday to Australia on Sunday, as she visited Ayer’s Rock with her husband Mark Herbert and their daughter Ella-Rose – who is the spitting image of her.

The 43-year-old posed for a photo in front of the famous landmark with her mini-me daughter, three, with the pair both wearing matching straw hats. "G’day," Charlotte captioned the post, which quickly attracted comments from her fans, many of whom had missed her on TV for the past few weeks.

Charlotte Hawkins shared a photo from Ayer's Rock with her daughter Ella-Rose

"Like mother, like daughter, lovely picture," one wrote. "Have been wondering where you were! Enjoy your holiday," another commented. "Was just thinking about you today and wondering where in the world you were!" a third wrote.

Charlotte hasn’t shared any more photos or details from her holiday, but her co-host Kate Garraway previously revealed her holiday destination on Good Morning Britain, hinting that she could have been going into the I’m a Celebrity jungle. However, her return to the ITV breakfast show has dispelled any suggestion that she could be a latecomer to the jungle, and confirms she simply chose to visit Australia for a holiday.

The Good Morning Britain presenter has just returned from holiday in Australia

A number of famous faces have holidayed Down Under in the past few weeks; while Prince Harry and Meghan visited the country as part of their royal tour, BBC host Alex Jones also spent more than a week in Sydney while she hosted coverage of the Invictus Games.

David Beckham, meanwhile, used his own role as an ambassador for the games as an opportunity to take his wife Victoria Beckham and their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper on a half-term holiday to Sydney. While the family didn’t have the opportunity to visit Ayer’s Rock like Charlotte, they took part in activities such as visiting a wildlife centre and climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

