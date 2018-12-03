Charlotte Hawkins stuns in a leopard print shirt that you can still buy Does the Good Morning Britain presenter ever get it wrong?

You can always rely on Charlotte Hawkins for outfit inspiration, can't you? The Good Morning Britain and Classic FM host just always seems to strike the perfect balance of looking smart but not like she's made too much effort and on Sunday she proved this yet again. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one uploaded a gorgeous photo of herself wearing the print of the season.

READ MORE: Charlotte Hawkins shares gorgeous holiday photo with mini-me daughter

Dressed in a £49.00 floaty leopard print shirt by British brand, Sosandar, Charlotte opted for a rock chic-esque vibe for the rest of her outfit. She wore tight leather black legging and black shoe-boots which featured leather capped toes and it went down a treat with her followers. Fans were quick to comment on how much they loved the look, writing the likes of "good God Charlotte, you look stunning", "smoking hot" and "love this outfit".

RELATED: Charlotte Hawkins just killed it in these sexy red heels by Zara

Not the first celebrity to wear Sosandar. The brand, which was started by two women who worked in fashion magazines for over 20 years, has proved a real hit with the likes of Melanie Sykes, Lucy Mecklenburgh and Una Healy. The label is a great go-to for high fashion pieces that won't break the bank and are actually wearable.

READ NEXT: Charlotte Hawkins just wore a Meghan Markle inspired dress – and we love it

For Charlotte's beauty look, she stuck to her signature style. Her blonde locks were left down and had a loose, barrel curl through them. Her skin was warm, flawless and bronzed and her eyes were framed by a subtle smokey shadow and fluttery lashes. She kept her lip colour neutral with a beautiful pink nude.

If you want to copy her look, the good news is the shirt is still available online in sizes eight to eighteen - just style with a pair of leather-look leggings and you'll be bang on.