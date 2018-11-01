Susanna Reid wore a very Kate Middleton-esque dress on Good Morning Britain Someone’s been taking style tips...

Susanna Reid had a controversial morning at work on Thursday - from GMB co-host Richard Madeley discussing her weight, to having to scold Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace for swearing live on air - but she handled it all like an absolute pro. The 47-year-old was dressed to impress in her red L.K Bennett dress which she teamed with a pair of Aldo shoes and a poppy fixed to her dress. The beautiful morning presenter gave us Kate vibes with the fluted sleeves on her dress - very similar to the design of the Duchess’ Jenny Packham number she wore on Wednesday afternoon.

Susanna Reid looking ravishing in red

It’s no secret Kate loves L.K. Bennett, and it’s one of her go-to high street stores. It’s easy to see why Kate and Susanna love it so much - the fit is flawless, and Susanna’s dress is perfect for a sophisticated but sexy look. The ‘Doris’ dress doesn’t come cheap though - priced at £250, this is definitely an investment purchase. It also comes in green and black, and if you’re desperate to get your hands on it, you’ll be happy because it’s currently in stock in all sizes.

The Doris dress, £250, L.K. Bennett

Susanna, we’ve decided, loves red - she often wears a scarlet-hued dress for her morning outfits. At the ITV Palooza event, which she attended with her work husband Piers Morgan, she wore a Love Damsel dress with her favourite Dune shoes.

Susanna posing on the red carpet at the ITV Palooza party

Other red dresses include a Ted Baker number, a Phase Eight frock and a little lace number from Wallis. It would appear that red is her favourite colour!

Rocking a red Wallis dress for a day at work

She loves red so much, she even matched her lip colour to her dress. Thankfully the only other red we saw was the colour of Richard Madeley’s cheeks when he made an awkward comment about Susanna’s figure. Readers were shocked when the 62-year-old looked her up and down, and said: "Well haven't you lost weight since I was last here!"

Susanna's eyes widened in shock as he tried to continue: "I was just going to say, you look amazing."

She replied: “Thank you very much, you're very kind."

Richard then continued to probe his co-star, as he asked Susanna if she 'weighs herself compulsively', to which she shot back: “No, not at all. I tend not to talk about my weight terribly.”

