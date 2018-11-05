Susanna Reid makes first public appearance with rumoured new love Steve Parish They are thought to have been dating for a few months

Susanna Reid stepped out publicly with her rumoured new boyfriend, Steve Parish, on Sunday afternoon – joining the Crystal Palace chairman to watch the team play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge stadium. The Good Morning Britain presenter and the businessman, 53, have reportedly been dating for two months – finding lots of common ground in their mutual love of the football club. The pair were also apparently spotted watching Crystal Palace play Fulham back in August, and are even thought to have taken a romantic holiday together.

Susanna and Steve were spotted watching their beloved side together on Sunday. Image: PA

Susanna, 47, split from her husband Dominic Cotton in 2014, who she shares sons Sam, Finn and Jack with. Steve is also divorced, and has two children. The ITV newsreader recently told You magazine that she finally felt ready to find love again, saying: "I’m definitely open to dating again. This is the right time of my life to explore that now. I’ve spent a significant amount of time since the split focused on the children and on work."

MORE: Susanna Reid opens up about decade-long battle with tinnitus

Loading the player...

She added: "My children are all teenagers now – they’re much more independent. They do things after school, they’ve got loads of friends, so I think they encouraged me to think about developing that side of my life a little bit more. You want your children to be happy with what you’re doing."

The pair didn't look too happy about the final result! Image: PA

But, she did add that she wasn't planning to date anyone exclusively – so it's still unknown how serious her new relationship is. "The great thing about what’s happened in 2018, and everyone will have seen it on Love Island, is you don’t have to date exclusively any more," she said. Good for you, Susanna!

MORE: Susanna Reid reveals health scare that prompted rapid weight loss

On Monday morning, her GMB co-presenter Piers Morgan seemed to confirm the romance – teasing Susanna that she had chosen a man very similar to himself. "I got slightly confused by this story, you have found someone who is 53, yep, I am 53, born in 1965, I was born in 1965, been married before and with kids, another box ticked," he joked. "Handsome, wealthy, successful, big passion for London football club… I was reading all this and thinking God she’s come out!" He later added: "We’re all very pleased for you."