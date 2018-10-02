Susanna Reid just wore Kate Middleton's favourite high street brand The Duchess would certainly approve of the look

Susanna Reid just wore Kate Middleton's favourite high street brand and we know the Duchess would approve. Taking to Instagram, The Good Morning Britain presenter posted a picture of herself in the royal blue Hobbs dress and looked the picture of elegance. High-necked with a keyhole detail, the dress was demure with three-quarter length sleeves and a down-to-the-knee hemline. Susanna finished the look with her staple bouncy blowdry and eye-catching blue and metallic pointed stilettos from Office.

Susanna has made it no secret that she's a big fan of Hobbs and can frequently be seen wearing the brand while presenting. The woman behind the outfit choice however is the stylist Debbie Harper, who is ITV's Head Of Wardrobe, and also looks after Charlotte Hawkins and Laura Tobin. The pair certainly have a close friendship with Susanna frequently regrams Debbie's Instagram posts and the TV presenter doesn't just work with her for her on-screen wardrobe either, but her red carpet outfits too.

Susanna Reid Instagram

The outfit was predictably an immediate hit with her followers. One wrote,"You look absolutely stunning Susanna", while another simply said: "Gorgeous as always". Susanna captioned the photo: "Mood #NeedALieDown" and her followers were also quick to joke that it's probably Piers that is causing her to feel like she needs a nap. One wrote: "Well done for smiling through the 'clapping rants' this morning. @thepiersmorgan was even more on one than normal today!! [laughing face]". Indeed, no doubt her fatigue wasn't helped after having to shut Pier's down this morning when he claimed that men wearing a baby sling makes them less masculine. Major eye roll, right?

Unfortunately neither the Hobbs dress or the Office shoes are available to buy online right now, but given their reception, maybe the high street brands will bring them back. We've got our fingers crossed.

Susanna Reid in 60 seconds