Holly Willoughby's £17.99 checked trousers are flying off the shelves A high street steal for the This Morning star

Holly Willoughby demonstrated how to sport office wear chic on Tuesday, stunning This Morning viewers in a pair of checked, navy blue trousers from high street favourite H&M that set her back just £17.99. We are in shock! The pull-on, cigarette trousers are made in a flattering stretch material that has an elasticated waist, diagonal side pockets, and a trendy, ankle-length crop hem. They are currently available online and a couple of sizes have sold out already. Eek! Don't delay if you want to invest. The mother-of-three teamed the tailored seperate with a simple navy top by the Duchess of Sussex's favourite high street store J.Crew, and a pair of navy high heel shoes by L.K.Bennett - a store loved by the Duchess of Cambridge. Talk about an outfit having a royal edge...

CHECK out Holly's trousers!

Although Holly, 37, loves skirts and dresses, it is trousers that she used to shy away from. But, after teaming up with stylist Angie Smith, the TV veteran changed her opinion on them.

£17.99, H&M

Holly revealed to HELLO! in 2017 that she will forever be thankful to her stylist for introducing her to high-waisted trousers, which now take pride of place in her wardrobe. "You know, I never thought that I was going to wear trousers ever in my life. I thought I was just, you know, a fat-bottomed girl who was never going to wear a trouser."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's high street style

She added: "It was better to wear a dress or a skirt and that was it! Then I was introduced to a high-waisted trouser with a bit of elastic in it and it literally changed my life and my wardrobe."

MORE: Holly Willoughby's yellow dress is one of the prettiest we've ever seen her in

"I could wear shirts tucked in and I was like 'wow!' and I love it! Things like that I would never have done, had I not been pushed in that direction."

READ: Holly Willoughby just wore the camel pencil skirt every woman needs in her wardrobe