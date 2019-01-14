Holly Willoughby's yellow dress is one of the prettiest we've ever seen her in A bright and beautiful look for the This Morning host

Holly Willoughby kicked off Monday morning in the most cheerful way - bringing the sunshine in a canary yellow bodycon dress from high street store Karen Millen. The £140 zesty frock was made with long sleeves, an on-trend funnel neckline and had a gorgeous flirty peplum hem. The dress comes with a black belt but the 37-year-old decided to leave it at home and accessorised it with her favourite £500 high heels by Gianvito Rossi - the same pair loved by the Duchess of Cambridge. She kept her makeup simple and subtle and opted to wear her trademark blonde locks straight and sleek - in short, she was certainly a sight for sore eyes.

£140, Karen Millen

The mother-of-three was fresh from her Sunday evening presenting job on Dancing on Ice - where she wowed viewers in a dazzling baby pink maxi gown by Rebecca Valance.

The blonde beauty teamed the tailored sleeveless frock with luxury jewellery by Boodles and Gina high heel shoes. As always, the entire look was put together by the only stylist Holly ever works with - Angie Smith. Her makeup artist of choice Patsy O'Neill was also on hand to give her a glowing base and cherry red lips.

MORE: Holly Willoughby has the cutest style mini-me (and she's only 3)!

The I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 co-host always praises her glam squad, for helping her look her best on-screen. "I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say," she told HELLO! "Angie has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confident to be a bit braver with stuff."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's style evolution

There's a bit of a difference between the TV presenter's DOI looks compared with her This Morning outfits. High-waisted trousers, pretty midi skirts and floral-print dresses from the high street tends to be the work uniform she opts for daily, but for Dancing on Ice, the Celebrity Juice star tends to go more glam, rocking tulle dresses, plenty of sequins and frosted jewellery from high end labels.

READ: Holly Willoughby mixes leopard print and red - sending fans into a frenzy