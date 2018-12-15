Rochelle Humes and Holly Willoughby get all dressed up to party the night away No boys allowed…

If Holly Willoughby is still tired after her jungle adventure, she's not letting it get in the way of Christmas get-togethers. On Friday night, Holly and Rochelle Humes partied the night away at swish West London members-only hotspot, High Road House. The pair both shared a selfie from their festive night out and Holly captioned the gorgeous pic: "Let's raise a glass to this one… @rochellehumes… you are and continue to be amazing!" and she included the hashtags '#girlsnight' and '#christmas'. Rochelle shared the same photo on her own Instagram feed, along with the caption: "I love you" with a red heart emoji.

Two hours before, Rochelle posted a photo of herself all dressed up - and she looked gorgeous, wearing a grey jumper, a denim skirt and a pair of Pretty Woman-esque thigh high boots from New Look. In the snapshot, Rochelle is smiling from ear-to-ear clutching two glasses of champagne. She captioned the shot: "Yes I've been double parked all day but I don't care, I'm celebrating - 'Tis the season to be…"

Rochelle Humes rocked a pair of £39.99 boots from New Look

From the looks of it, no boys were allowed on this girls night out, but that didn't stop Rochelle's husband Marvin Humes comment on his wife's photo. On the full-length photo of Rochelle, Marvin wrote: "Well done baby, you deserve it." Along with the fire emoji. Another person to comment was Angie Smith, Holly and Rochelle's longtime stylist, who somehow found the time to style Rochelle while being in Australia with Holly. She commented on her famous client's photo: "Beautiful."

Earlier in the day, Rochelle shared this lovely photo montage gushing about her time on This Morning

The pair both have a reason to celebrate - Rochelle took Holly's place alongside Philip Schofield on This Morning, and received rave reviews from fans. Holly, of course, headed off to the jungle to co-host I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! with Declan Donnelly.

Viewers loved her outfits each night, and her hilarious antics while watching the campmates doing bushtucker trials. We imagine Holly and Rochelle had A LOT to talk about during their girls night out, but let's hope the hangover isn't too painful in the morning.

