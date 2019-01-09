Holly Willoughby just wore the camel pencil skirt every woman needs in her wardrobe The office skirt of our dreams

Another day, another amazing outfit for Holly Willoughby! The blonde beauty channelled her inner secretarial look on Wednesday morning, teaming a crisp white blouse from Jigsaw with a dreamy suede pencil skirt from Karen Millen. The high-waisted suede skirt has a sexy slit opening through the front, is cut in a midi length. And if that's not enough to get you excited, it and has statement gold buttons. Do you know what else is has? An eye-watering price tag, that's what. To copy Holly's skirt, you'll need a spare £350 in the bank - yikes! If, like us, you fancy getting Holly's look for less - Forever 21 has a similar skirt for a more purse-friendly £30, and it features the same close-fitting cut and gold button detail. Holly further added cost to her sleek outfit by sporting her favourite nude high heels from Gianvito Rossi, which will set you back £500. If you fancy getting Holly's look for less - Forever 21 has a similar skirt for a more purse-friendly £30, which has the same close-fitting cut and gold button detail.

Secretary style!

Holly often wears designer heels to present the morning TV show alongside her co-host Philip Schofield, and it would appear she has similar taste to the Duchess of Cambridge - they both own the same pair.

Holly's skirt is £350 from Karen Millen

Kate was last seen in the praline suede 85 pumps by Gianvito Rossi when she introduced baby Prince Louis to the world on 23 April, not long after giving birth.

Forever 21 has a lookalike version for £30

As she made her way to the steps of the iconic Lindo Wing with her husband Prince William, fashion fans loved her red dress by Jenny Packham number, pearl button earrings and her trademark nude high heel shoes.

But Holly doesn't just opt for designer footwear - she likes a high-street buy as well. The mum-of-three often wears her trusty Office stilettos to grace our TV screens. Known as the 'On to Point' court shoes - the pointy high heel shoes come in a variety of colours and textures - 17 to be exact and cost just £69.

The 37-year-old tends to favour the nude version, and features them into her working wardrobe quite often. She also has the same pair in rose pink, black and lilac. What a collection!

