Holly Willoughby just wore the perfect wedding guest dress - from Kate Middleton's favourite shop Blooming gorgeous!

Holly Willoughby gave us all a lesson in wedding guest dressing on Tuesday morning - rocking the most fabulous floral dress. The Victorian style number is from the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite store L.K.Bennett and is priced at a purse-busting £395. Known as the 'Alissa midi dress' it's cut in a sweeping length, with a ruffle hem and has a funky, multi-coloured floral print emblazoned on the front. With it's full-length sleeves and raised collar it's the ideal frock to wear if you have a wedding coming up as it is formal, without being overpowering. The 37-year-old teamed her dress with her trusty nude high heels by Gianvito Rossi and left her jewellery at home, letting her dress do the talking.

Holly looked stunning in her floral frock

It appears that Holly has flower power this week - on Monday she kicked off the week, rocking a floral pleated skirt from Reiss. The 'Lolita' skirt fell just past her knee in an on-trend, midi length and was cut with razor-sharp knife pleats.

£395, L.K.Bennett

Priced at £155, it's admittedly not a cheap buy, but one that could be styled up in numerous different ways. She teamed it with a sky blue top from Jigsaw and the same nude high heel shoes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's style evolution

As always, Holly's look was put together by Angie Smith - the famous stylist who is behind all of her on-screen looks. Mother-of-three Holly trusts Angie so much that she even flew her out to Australia during her stint on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's Marks & Spencer pink leopard print dress is on sale and it's selling like hot cakes

Holly has credited Angie for totally transforming her look and explained to HELLO!: "I've learnt from her. I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge, it becomes more natural after you have been doing it for a long time," she said.

READ: You can now get a copy of Holly Willoughby's sold-out Grenson boots for £32

As always, Holly's look was put together by Angie Smith - the famous stylist who is behind all of her on-screen looks. Mother-of-three Holly trusts Angie so much that she even flew her out to Australia during her stint on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!. Holly has credited Angie for totally transforming her look and explained to HELLO!: "I've learnt from her. I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge, it becomes more natural after you have been doing it for a long time," she said.