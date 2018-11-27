Amanda Holden's red bikini is going to make you wish you were on holiday right now The Britain's Got Talent star is red hot...

Can we just be Amanda Holden this week? The Britain's Got Talent judge has been celebrating her upcoming tenth wedding anniversary in the Maldives. Jealous? Us? Never! The 47-year-old has been sharing lots of idyllic beach shots of her frollicing on the sandy shores and on Monday she sent her fans crazy with a bikini picture. We loved her red two-piece which was from Melissa Odabash. The scarlet set retails at £99 from the top and £99 for the briefs. Although a pricey buy - it's the kind of item that she could wear again and again and best of all, it's available online now in all sizes should you wish to invest. Baywatch eat your heart out eh? The mother-of-two and her husband Chris are staying at the LUX* resort, a five-star hotel with 193 private villas including both overwater and beachfront rooms. Fancy!

Amanda looked red hot in her bikini

This isn't the first time that the ITV star has caused a stir with her swimwear. In May, Amanda jetted to Portugal and showed off her amazing physique in a turquoise bikini, also by Melissa Odabash. Fans took to Instagram to compliment her toned boned with one follower writing: "Nearly 50 and a body like that, wow!" another added: "You look amazing #totalbodygoals."

£198, Melissa Odabash

Ahead of her tropical trip, Amanda looked to be getting ready, relaxing in her comfy casuals - the ideal airport outfit! She donned a chic co-ord from Wyse London - a luxury online brand that specialises in cheerful-toned cashmere.

Amanda's 'Werino Wool' joggers retail at £110 and the matching jumper - which has a lightning bolt emblazoned on the front - also costs £110.

Keeping in with the designer theme - the mother-of-two added a black leather jacket by Isabel Marant. Holly Willoughby is also a fan of the brand and wore the very same design back in January ahead of her appearance on Dancing on Ice - except the This Morning host opted for a crisp white version.

