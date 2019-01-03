Amanda Holden just twinned with her daughters in the most amazing personalised silk pyjamas Stylish sleepwear at its finest...

Amanda Holden is currently having the time of her life at the Ritz Carlton in Bahrain with her family for a New Year getaway. We've loved seeing adorable pictures of her family enjoying the exotic trip - especially the gorgeously girly sleepover she had on NYE with her daughters. The Britain's Got Talent star cuddled up with Lexi, 12 and Hollie, six, in a intimate family shot and all three gals were wearing the most stunning PJs ever. Amanda, 49, captioned the shot: "#girls getting ready #Hrh #lexi #family #love #rcmemories. Come and get us #2019 thanks to the sweet staff in @ejhair_official for treating us like #princesses today". We have tracked down the glam nightwear and the sets are from HA designs - and what's more, they're not as expensive as you think.

Amanda and her daughter looked adorable in their PJs

Six-year-old Hollie looks to be wearing the long sleeve pink version that have a contrasting black piped trim. Priced at £35, they can be personalised with initials. Lexi has the short sleeve set and Amanda looks to be wearing the brand's night shirt which retails at £40. Have you ever seen anything so cute?

The pyjamas were by HA designs LTD

The ITV star has an amazing relationship with her girls and they all look remarkably similar with blonde hair and striking features, just like their mother. In July, the blonde beauty uploaded a heartwarming picture of her and her two girls with their backs to the camera, taking a stroll together in the sunshine.

The trio were holding hands in the snap and from the back, they looked nearly identical.

The TV star remarked on how quickly time goes, and wrote: "My #babies are #growing #up too fast." and revealed that her husband Chris took the heartwarming shot.

