Michelle Keegan stepped out on Tuesday night to attend the National Television Awards at the O2 arena in London, and she looked utterly amazing. Walking the red carpet, fans of the Our Girl and former-Coronation Street actress were wowed with her unpredictable outfit choice - a white tutu-esque gown! The off-the-shoulder dress fitted her perfectly and showed off her toned, tanned shoulders without being OTT.

The TV star - who made a rare appearance with her husband Mark Wright - accessorised with killer strappy sandals, and a trendy box clutch bag which completed the look perfectly. Beauty wise, she opted for her go-to glam so as not to distract from her dress, and her hair was styled to perfection. As usual, her skin looked flawless - proof that a long new year holiday is just what the doctor ordered.

The stylist behind her look was Kelvin Barron, who seems to be the go-to style guru for the 31-year-old. He was the man behind that incredible £2,600 David Koma diamante jumpsuit that she wore to the TV Choice Awards back in September 2018 and actually styled Michelle for the National Television Awards back in 2012. Clearly a TV-star favourite, he also works with Lucy Meek, Kara Tointon and Call the Midwife's Helen George.

It's a big night for her because she's nominated for Drama Performance alongside Jodie Comer from Killing Eve, Jodie Whittaker from Doctor Who, Cillian Murphy from Peaky Blinders and the star of Bodyguard, Richard Madden. Our Girl is also up for Best Drama.