Michelle Keegan might have just convinced us that we should give double denim a second shot! She posted not one, but three snaps of her latest outfit on her Instagram page, and we can't blame her - if we'd nailed that combo we’d be pretty proud, too. She wore a navy long-sleeved crop top with her flared high-waisted jeans and denim jacket - and it's hard to ignore her incredibly toned midriff, too. We haven't tracked down where her gorgeous three-piece look is from as yet, but here's hoping it's an upcoming release from her much-loved Very collection. We can only hope.

The actress' millions of followers were quick to give their own reviews on her latest look, too, and it's safe to say they were all pretty impressed. One replied: "Lovely, so beautiful. Love the outfit, loving double denim! Where are the jeans from?" Another added, "Love the outfit, and you look so lovely with your hair really long again."

She's right, since Michelle did opt for a hair change over Christmas – going lighter and longer with her shiny brunette barnet. The Our Girl star headed to see couture colour specialist Calum Tierney at the Terence Paul hair salon in Greater Manchester, and he spoke to HELLO! about Michelle’s new 'do. He told us "Michelle is always up for change" when it comes to experimenting with her hair.

For her festive new look Calum used Wella colour with colour contouring around the face (which is a technique used at Terence Paul) to add subtle caramel lights. He told us: "She had a lob last time so we wanted to change it up for Christmas so I added Rapture hair extensions for length."

It's an exciting year ahead for Michelle - she will be back on our TV screens in Brassic, a Sky One comedy, in 2019. Calum pointed out that Michelle can’t change up her hair during shooting because of continuity, hence the hair change over Christmas.