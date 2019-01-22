BBC announces huge Our Girl news – and we couldn't be more excited Are you excited for season four?!

After months of waiting since the second half of season three aired back in July 2018, the BBC has finally confirmed that Our Girl will be returning for its fourth season, and Michelle Keegan will be reprising her role as Georgie Lane. The new six-part series will take place one year after 2 Section's tour in Bangladesh, which ended as the team jumped from a cliff while hoping to reach safety, with their fates from their fall left unknown.

Michelle will reprise her role as Georgie

The BBC's official synopsis reads: "A positive Georgie is making leaps in her career having been promoted to Sergeant and now training a new bunch of medics. Happily living back in Manchester with her family, Georgie is insistent to her friends in 2 Section that she's happy settled in her new job and will not be joining them on their upcoming deployment to Afghanistan no matter how much they want her to. However, when a night on the town results in a near-fatal incident, she can't deny that the painful memories of losing the love of her life, Elvis, to a Taliban attack is the real reason she doesn't want to go back. Georgie realises that she needs to return to Afghanistan to face her own fears."

Speaking about reprising her role, Michelle said: "Being in Our Girl has been one of the highlights of my career so far. I feel very lucky to be part of the show and I'm really excited that it's coming back. The audience response has been so positive and I think Georgie is a character who resonates with viewers. I absolutely love playing the role. Be prepared for another incredible series – Georgie's still got unfinished business." This time, the cast will be filming in South Africa for four months from April.

