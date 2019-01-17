Holly Willoughby's £6 red checked shirt is a H&M bargain Now THAT is what you call a cut-price buy...

This is not a drill. Holly Willoughby's red check shirt she wore on Thursday's This Morning is currently on sale for a mere £6. Yes, really! The blonde beauty teamed the tartan print design with a black leather pencil skirt from Karen Millen and a pair of black suede boots from the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street store L.K. Bennett. Paisley is a big trend right now so the 37-year-old clearly knows her stuff. The entire ensemble was put together by Angie Smith - the only stylist the mother-of-three works with. Holly always credits Angie for transforming her wardrobe and even flew her out to Australia to plan her on-screen wardrobe for I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! last month.

We loved Holly's bargain shirt

H&M is the high street store to watch right now. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to the Mayhew HQ in her most glam maternity wear to date - a cream blazer by Emporio Armani, a handbag by Stella McCartney, nude high heel shoes and a £24.99 dress from H&M.

£6, H&M

We still can't quite get over that bargain! The dress was part of the brand's 'Mama' range and also comes in grey too. Made in a soft wool material with a cowl neckline, it's the ideal dress for mums-to-be as it's comfortable yet stylish.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's style evolution

The Dancing on Ice host always has lovely things to say about Meghan and even predicted what her wedding dress would look like ahead of the May nuptials.

During a quick chat with HELLO! she had a hunch the royal would wear something "classic". She said: "I think she is going to go for something super clean, sleek and simple. She's such a beauty, with amazing hair, skin and eyes, so I think it will be very classic." Well, HW was pretty spot on with that one wasn't she?!

