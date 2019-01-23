You won't believe where Mark Wright's NTAs tux is from! Who knew men could look this dapper on a budget?

How adorable were Mark Wright and his actress wife Michelle Keegan on the red carpet on Wednesday evening? The Extra presenter who made his name on TOWIE, looked extremely dapper in his velvet tuxedo jacket and bow tie at the National Television Awards at London's O2. Of course, Michelle was super glamorous in her white off-the-shoulder puffball dress but it is Mark's outfit we are particularly taken by – especially as his jacket is from a well-known and completely affordable online store. Have you guessed yet? Mark's stylish jacket is actually from Matalan. The store posted a snap of the star on its Instagram Stories, which said: "We spotted @MarkWright wearing out jacket on the #NTA red carpet last night!"

Mark and Michelle at the 2019 NTAs

We love the classy navy hue of Mark's jacket paired with his black trousers and waistcoat – we think you'll agree he looks pretty gorge. Unfortunately said jacket is not yet available on the Matalan website, however a similar tux style is on the site for just £45 (modelled by Mark). The TV host is actually the face of Matalan's men's clothing, so his NTA jacket choice is not hugely surprising. Still fab to see him rocking a budget label though!

Mark modelling a £45 tux jacket for Matalan

On social media, there were scores of compliments for the couple, with fans loving their coordinating monochrome outfits. Michelle's 80s-inspired mini dress was by Dafna May and was a fun choice for the awards ceremony. One fan posted: @michkeegan @markwright best dressed couple at #NTAs. Stunning as always xxx."

