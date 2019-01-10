Holly Willoughby has the cutest style mini-me (and she's only 3)! See the adorable photos Little Hollie loves dressing up as her TV idol Holly

Holly Willoughby is one of those enviable celebs who has it all – a successful TV career, stunning looks, a beautiful family – and now, her own stylish mini-me. HELLO! readers, meet little Hollie. Three-year-old Hollie Lawlor, from Ireland, is the This Morning host's Instagram style twin – the miniature version – and we're obsessed with her beyond cute photos. Adorable Hollie loves nothing more than to dress up as her favourite star off the telly and her mum Pamela then shares the sweet snaps on her Instagram page, called Along Came Hollie. Amazing. We're not sure what we love more: Holly and Hollie's identical outfits or little Hollie's gorgeous curls.

Hollie's mum posted three pictures of her daughter dressed up as 'big Holly' on Wednesday, writing: "Hollie twinning with Holly!! We couldn't just pick one look coz there's so many we love." Let's just take a moment to digest the three comparison pics.

Photo credit: Along Comes Hollie

In pic one we see Holly and Hollie in matching cowgirl attire: black miniskirts, white blouse and cute black ribbon bow plus biker boots (collective aww!).

Photo credit: Along Comes Hollie

Photo two shows the two Hollys in black skirts and matching red tops with ruffles. Look three features a super cool leopard print skirt from Instagram shop Ty_iylas boutique with black top and boots. Love!

Photo credit: Along Comes Hollie

Pamela told HELLO!: "Hollie loves to replicate Irish bloggers and all celebrities' style! But we particularly love Holly’s style! We love watching dancing on ice with our goodies (sweets)." She adds: "We would love to find a dress that we could copy of Holly from Dancing on Ice!"

Hollie's mum revealed that the pair like to shop in Irish store Penney's (Primark), River Island and 'small handmade shops on Instagram'. And Hollie's Instagram followers love her photos as much as we do, with one posting: "Aw this is adorable," and another saying, "What a little superstar."

Cute Hollie also dresses up as other celebrities too. You HAVE to see her twinning snaps of Ellen Degeneres and Cara Delevingne!

