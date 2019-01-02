Back with a bang! Charlotte Hawkins wows in red hot mini-dress - and it's by Lipsy The Good Morning Britain host brought cheer to the New Year in this outfit

Charlotte Hawkins kicked off the New Year in style on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday wearing a gorgeous red mini dress. The TV host looked sensational in the vibrant frock, which featured long sleeves, a cool striped pattern and a split on the thigh. Charlotte posted: "Today’s @GMB outfit with a #cheekysplit! @lipsylondon dress, @carvelastyle shoes, styling @debbiedresses." Lucky for us, the star's sassy red dress is by high street favourite Lipsy, known for their fun party dresses. We found the exact outfit on the Next website priced £58 – not bad for a little red dress you'll wear time and time again.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Charlotte Hawkins

Charlotte's Instagram followers wasted no time in complimenting her on her outfit choice, with one fan writing: "Yes. Love it. A great dress on you." Another said: "You look amazing! Wish my legs were like yours xx." While one follower summed up her look, posting: "Red hot this morning Charlotte."

Photo credit: next.co.uk

The Lipsy Self Stripe Wrap Midi Dress is one of our top looks on Charlotte – the colour and design suit her perfectly. We love the flattering wrap design, tapered sleeves and asymmetrical hem. The thigh split adds that extra sparkle.

When we checked on next.co.uk, Charlotte's dress was still available to buy, with sizes ranging from four to 18. Sizes six and 18 are currently unavailable however so let's hope they restock soon. Get yours while you can…

