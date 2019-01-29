Hugh Grant's wife Anna Eberstein just wore the ultimate airport chic outfit Nailed it...

What do you wear when you head to the airport? Your comfy gym clothes, a slip on dress, a Victoria Beckham-worthy ensemble to make the other passengers weep? Or do you wear jeans and a jumper and happily hover over the line of style meets comfort? That's what Hugh Grant's wife, Anna Eberstein, did when she boarded a plane at LAX after the weekend's SAG Awards. Looking chic and stylish in a pair of black jeans, suede mid-heel boots, a black and red jumper and a simple black blazer with gold buttons. You could tell she wasn't just anyone because her hair was blow-dried to perfection, her sunglasses were big enough to say 'I'm a VIP' and she had a certain Hugh Grant by her side.

Hugh, 57, and Anna, 39, were looking fresh after their night out at the 2019 SAG Awards. It was a big night for the Love Actually star as he was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie for his role as Jeremy Thorpe in A Very English Scandal. For the starry award show Anna looked sensational in a black mini dress as she showed her support on the red carpet.

The couple, who have three young children together, married in May last year at the Chelsea registry office, just a short distance from their West London home.

Anna is no stranger to the fashion world - she is co-creator of the fashion brand Ace&Me, a company which specialises in traditional Swedish slipper socks. And so far, we've seen her wow with every red carpet appearance; from tuxedo dresses, to thigh-split gowns and super short mini dresses. What will she wear to the Oscars, we wonder?

