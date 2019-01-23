This Marks & Spencer blue ruffle dress is Lorraine Kelly's new favourite buy Another high street buy to add to our list!

Blue Monday may have ended two days ago, but 59-year-old Lorraine Kelly is still embracing the shade, rocking a bright blue dress from high street store Marks & Spencer on Wednesday. A simple yet chic number, the £55 frock is cut in a flattering knee-length and comes with a funky statement frill detail on the hem and up the side, Made in a stretch material, the body-con fit suits her perfectly, especially teamed with her favourite silver metallic shoes. The TV veteran wore her brunette hair in a lightly blow-dried style and she sported an eye-catching, blood-red manicure.

Lorraine looked blue-ti-ful in her M&S dress

Marks & Spencer is certainly a go-to shop for the mother-of-one.

£55, M&S

On Monday morning - the TV star went very business-like with her attire, wearing a crisp baby blue shirt by high street favourite and navy blue cropped trousers - which were from Karen Millen - and silver high heel shoes by Ted Baker. The £25 shirt is part of the brand's M&S collection and is made in three different shades.

M&S has some amazing new releases this season - and one of our favourites has to be the new line of vegan shoes. We spied a pair of rainbow trainers, that will set shoppers back just £25.

The pristine white shoes are made in a casual style with multicoloured rainbow stripes stitched at the side. You could wear them with skinny jeans, tailored trousers and even a pencil skirt with an oversized sweater. The fact the brand is embracing vegan-friendly fashion is a great move for the store. Until recently, vegan options at M&S only existed within the food section and the beauty departments, but M&S bosses listened to their customers and decided to work on their extensive clothing range too.

