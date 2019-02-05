Vogue Williams and Lorraine Kelly just twinned in matching green outfits on live TV The TV presenters were doing a fashion special on Lorraine

Did Vogue Williams and Lorraine coordinate outfits on Tuesday morning for their joint segment on Lorraine? It would appear so! Vogue, 33, and Lorraine, 59, matched in khaki green, proving that this could well be the colour of the season.

While presenting the fashion segment on the show, Vogue and Lorraine discussed being "seen in green" and put their money where their mouths were by wearing gorgeous looks in the muted hue. Vogue opted for a beautifully elegant midi shirt dress in a vibrant khaki. Flattering and lady-like it was nipped in at the waist and had side slits up the leg. Unfortunately her dress isn't new, but she did point her Instagram followers to a near identical version from Monki, priced at £30. Vogue paired the look with an old pair of her favourite leopard pointed suede stilettos and finished it was gorgeous jewels from Soru Jewellery, Eden Rock Diamonds and Tilly Sveaas.

Lorraine opted for a beautiful dark khaki green jumpsuit from Oasis. Tomboy-esque but with a fabulous fit, it was cinched in with a tie at the waist to provide some shape and featured a cute short sleeved t-shirt neckline with a button up front. She finished the look by adding a little edge with also some gorgeous leopard print round-toed suede shoes from Kurt Geiger. And the good news is, you can totally copy her whole look. The Revere Collar Tie Side Jumpsuit, which is in stock in John Lewis, Debenhams and House of Fraser in all sizes, retails for £60. The exact heels aren't unfortunately in stock on Kurt Geiger online but they have many other similar styles on their site to choose from.

The stylish duo actually dedicated the fashion slot to showing how to pull off green. Providing a range of looks to suit all styles and taste - they featured suits, dresses, jumpsuits and trousers in the colour. The best bit was they were all affordable items from the likes of Dorothy Perkins, River Island and New Look - clearly the high street is catching onto the trend.

Will you go green this season?