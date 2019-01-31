You won't believe this photo of Vogue Williams' glamorous mum – she is so stylish Sandra Wilson is our new go-to stylist

If you do one thing today, take a look at Vogue Williams' mum's Instagram page. You won't believe it. Sandra Wilson is quite the fashionista and we are so copying some of her looks. Who knew the mum of model and TV star Vogue was such a style icon? Vogue posted a snap of Sandra on her Instagram page on Wednesday, writing: "My mom is my style KAWEEEEEEEN! @sandrawilson3614 I always get fashion advice off my mom, completely obsessed with this blue look she wore the other day." And so are we.

In the snap, Sandra poses wearing a baby blue long skirt, matching blouse and navy belt. Her shoes and sun hat are of a similar hue and she completes the look with some glam shades and a statement necklace.

Photo credit: Instagram / Vogue Williams

Vogue's followers were just as surprised as us to discover stylish Sandra, who bears a striking resemblance to movie star Jane Fonda with her blonde hairstyle. One posted: "Your mum looks glamorous Vogue." Another said: "She is just the whole caboodle!!!" One fan admitted: "I have just started following your Mom!!! Talk about what I wanna be when I grow up," while another joked, "Omg I just had a quick insta-stalk of your Mum’s page @voguewilliams - she is such an icon!! #stunner."

Vogue and husband Spencer

Sandra has got to be the most fashionable granny we've ever seen – her own Instagram page includes several snaps of Vogue and Spencer's cute baby boy Theodore.

If you're wondering whether Sandra has her own stylist or if she perhaps takes fashion tips from her daughter, you'd be wrong. In response to a question on who styles her, Sandra replied: "All my own work. Glad you liked the outfit." Wow. Now we know where Vogue gets her fab style from. Go Sandra!

