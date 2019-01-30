Holly Willoughby's tartan Zara dress has already been worn by Lorraine Kelly Style twins!

Holly Willoughby looked as fabulous as ever on Wednesday morning, dazzling viewers with a navy and bright blue check dress from high street store Zara. The £79.99 number is sadly a past-season buy and what's more, it has already been worn by Lorraine Kelly AND Jane Moore. The fancy frock featured a sleek fit-and-flare midi skirt, nipped-in waist, high neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves. Holly, 37, teamed the tartan number with a pair of classic black high heels shoes by the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street store L.K.Bennett. The mother-of-three wore her trademark bob in a slight wave and she sported a natural face of glowing makeup.

Holly's fellow ITV colleague Lorraine Kelly wore the same dress back in December. She styled the number just like Holly - with navy blue high heel stiletto shoes and minimal jewellery.

It appears this dress was indeed one to watch - Jane Moore decided to rock it on Loose Women a week later. It’s easy to see why this dress is such a great choice for the ITV ladies – after all, plaid has been one of the biggest AW18 trends – it's timeless and suits everyone.

We see so much of Holly these days - from Monday to Thursday on This Morning, and of course, on Dancing on Ice every Sunday - she has fast become a style icon for so many. But are there any celebrities that she looks to for inspiration? Speaking to HELLO! the mum-of-three told us they tend to be her guests on This Morning: "Often when someone comes into the studio, I think 'Oh my god, I want to be like that person', like Joanna Lumley for example or a power house woman like Cate Blanchett."

Gushing over the Academy Award-winning actress the Celebrity Juice host went on to say: "Everything about her is beautiful, from her clothes to her hair. There's an inner strength with someone like that."

