Christine Lampard's blue star print dress on Loose Women is worth running to the shops for We loved it...

Isn't it lovely having Christine Lampard back in our lives? The Loose Women star, who recently returned from maternity leave, wore a bright blue star print dress on Wednesday's show, and it's dreamy. We searched high and low for the frock, and although we expected the vintage-style dress to be an expensive Rixo number, it turns out it's actually from the high-street - and it's only £75. Winning! The Monsoon Celleni midi dress features a micro print of stars and hearts - and it's perfect for Valentine's Day, don't you think? The dress also has decorative buttons from top to the bottom. The 40-year-old mum of one teamed the dress with a pair of knee high boots (which worked well with the split on the dress) but she could also wear it in the summer with a pair of strappy sandals or wedges.

So far we've seen Christine twice on our TV screens - for her grand return on the Loose Women panel she kept her outfit simple with a chic blouse and a leather pencil skirt - and fans were delighted to have her back. One wrote on Instagram: "Looking fantastic as usual Christine. Motherhood suits you," while another wrote: "The ONLY good thing about Loose Women is you!"

Celleni star print dress, £75, Monsoon

It's not yet known whether Christine has employed her regular stylist, Angie Smith, for choosing her on-screen looks. Angie has been super busy these past few months; from styling Holly Willoughby for Dancing on Ice and This Morning, she has also been working with a few members of the Spice Girls. Angie's other clients include Rochelle Humes, Giovanna Fletcher, Davina McCall, Angela Scanlon and Melissa Hemsley. It's a fact - Angie is the busiest stylist in the UK right now.