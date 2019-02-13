These Marks & Spencer purple trousers make Jane Moore look insanely chic The Loose Women presenter is so stylish right now...

Loose Women's Jane Moore is big news when it comes to her fashion choices on Loose Women. She has quietly become the lunchtime show's style icon and we have to say, we love her daily looks. On Tuesday, the mother-of-two wowed viewers in a purple outfit that packed a powerful punch. She teamed her bright pink cashmere jumper by Sosandar with a fabulous pair of purple cropped trousers by Marks & Spencer - one of Jane's favourite stores. The tailored cropped trews are made in a slim leg style, and cost just £25. They are part of the M&S Collection range and come in 6 different shades, in two types of lengths and would be great paired with heels like Jane, or you could even team them with trainers for that relaxed and casual Sunday vibe.

Jane looked bright and beautiful on Loose Women

Fans loved Jane's latest look, and took to Instagram where they commented on a video the star uploaded, in which she can be seen rocking her bold outfit in a sexy strut! One fan wrote: It's so nice to see you back, love your clothes - you have such a good taste!" Another added: "Absolutely swish, colours are fab and the whole outfit looks so fantastic on you."

The trousers, £25, also come in lilac too

The 56-year-old often heads to M&S for her Loose Women looks and last month the blonde beauty donned a pair of bright blue trousers, also from M&S which she teamed with a crisp, pussy-bow shirt in the same hue. If you are looking for outfit inspiration and you love bold colours and bright, zesty shades, there is no doubt about it - Jane Moore is your gal.

MORE: This Marks & Spencer royal dress dupe would even fool Meghan Markle

Styled by the show's stylists Mother's Shoppers, journalist has never looked better. Jane doesn't often head for designer threads either- it's all about the high street. We salute you JM!

READ: These Marks & Spencer shoes will have everyone thinking they're Chanel