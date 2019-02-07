Loose Women's Christine Lampard speaks about baby Patricia for the first time Christine is glowing!

Christine Lampard returned to Loose Women on Thursday for the first time since welcoming baby Patricia, and the panel were delighted to see her! Christine was beaming with pride as she spoke about being a mum. "She is five months old, and honestly for the past five months i have been watching you at home, feeding her, sitting in my pyjamas. And here I am back again. It feels so strange." The new mum added: "This is the first time I have been without Patricia, she's at home – sleeping probably!" On taking to motherhood, Christine said: "I have got into a sort of routine now. I am brave enough now to take her out and get her out on my knee, but in the early stages I was a bit worried about it, thinking 'what if I don’t have everything, what if she starts crying.'" Patricia is one very loved baby too, with Christine adding: "She's the first grandchild in our family and is very much adored."

The TV presenter has had a lot to celebrate over the past few days, having celebrated her 40th birthday over the weekend, which she spent with her husband Frank Lampard. "Suddenly there's a four in front of everything," Christine joked of her new age. The milestone occasion was made even more special, with it being her first with her baby daughter. Christine's return to the show was announced on Wednesday by anchor Ruth Langsford, prompting excitement from viewers.

Christine Lampard and husband Frank welcomed baby daughter Patricia in September

The 40-year-old and Frank welcomed their first child together in September. When announcing her daughter's arrival in September, she said: "Let us introduce you to our little girl. Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We're so in love." Baby Patricia was named after Frank's late mum, Pat. who passed away in 2008 after losing her battle with pneumonia. "We have gone with the traditional grandmother name. Pat was Frank's number one fan, and Charlotte was my grandmother's name," Christine explained. Pat was the twin of Harry Redknapp's wife, Sandra, and both Christine and Frank are close with the celebrity couple. Christine even showed her support for Harry during his time on I'm A Celebrity, and posted a sweet photo of herself and Patricia staying up to watch him crowned King of the Jungle in December. Christine is also a stepmother to husband Frank's two daughters; Luna, 12, and Isla, 11.

During a past appearance on Lorraine, Christine revealed how excited her stepdaughters were about having a new sibling. "It's lovely, we are very excited," she shared. "It's the first grandchild for my parents, my sister will be an auntie for the first time. And the girls, they are completely beside themselves, more than I thought… They are desperate for a girl." Ahead of Patricia's arrival, Lorraine's Dan Wootton called predicted Christine's baby's gender on Lorraine, calling upon Phoenix the "psychic cat", who predicted that she was having a girl.

