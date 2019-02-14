Amanda Holden just wore the ultimate birthday dress for her party The Britain's Got Talent judge looks incredible

Amanda Holden looked incredible on Wednesday evening as she hit the tiles in London on a celebratory night out for her upcoming 48th birthday on Friday. Dressed to impress, the glam mum-of-two wore a super sexy, off-the-shoulder gown by Alexis Mabille. The £1521 design is available from Harrods and it's quite the party frock! Made from a silk-blend fabric, it's cut in a mini-length style with delicate pleating and a big satin bow. The off-the-shoulder neckline showed off her décolletage and the flirty hem gave it a girly kick. The Britain's Got Talent star added black strappy sandals and added smokey eye makeup.

Amanda had quite the girl gang with her as she visited fancy Mayfair eatery Quaglinos. Tamzin Outhwaite, Lisa Faulkner, Angela Griffin and Sarah Parish were amongst her gals and the TV star looked in great spirits as she shared a group snap on Instagram. "Had the best early birthday dinner with these magical strong girls among others! .. x" she wrote.

£1521, Alexis Mabille

Amanda is loving Alexis Mabille right now. Last month, the TV presenter wore an incredible yellow satin dress by the designer which came complete with a sleek bodice and full, sweeping skirt. It appears that AH is enjoying the bow trend right now as this number had one too - and it gave the whole look a fabulous nipped-in silhouette. The ITV favourite added nude high heels into the mix and wore her trademark blonde hair in a messy bun.

Loading the player...

The blonde beauty took to Instagram to share her latest ‘outfit of the day’ and fans left numerous comments, giving the dramatic ensemble their seal of approval.

MORE: Amanda Holden's orange body-con dress is really quite spectacular

The mother-of-two was beaming with confidence and her makeup artist Karin Darnell shared a snap of her beauty look, to which Amanda replied "Felt a trillion!"

READ: Amanda Holden looks like she belongs in Dynasty in vampy mini dress