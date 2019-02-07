Amanda Holden's orange body-con dress is really quite spectacular The Britain's Got Talent star is a true stunner

Britain's Got Talent's Amanda Holden looked incredible on Wednesday evening and her dress was a total show-stopper! The stunning 48-year-old looked incredible at the BGT auditions in Manchester, where she wore a dazzling orange, asymmetrical dress by Alex Perry which cost a whopping £1232. The vivid tangerine number came complete with a dramatic pleated sleeve that cascaded down Amanda's arm. The knee-length style had a body-con cut and the ITV favourite added white high heel stilettos by Gianvito Rossi and vampy makeup. The mother-of-three name-checked her glam squad for creating her look - hairdresser Mikey, makeup artist Karin Darnell and stylist Karl Willet.

Amanda looked incredible in orange

Last week, the mother-of-two dazzled in a series of sultry Instagram shots and her followers went wild. The ITV favourite looked incredible in a black mini dress by high end designer David Koma.

£1232, Alex Perry

The fancy frock had a tiny hem line, exaggerated shoulder pads and a series of buttons with ruching at the waist. Sexy Gina high heels were added into the mix and they were trimmed with marabou feathers. Her trademark blonde hair was styled with curls and smokey eye makeup, a flawless base and nude lipstick gave her instant glam.

Loading the player...

It appears that the TV judge is loving a plethora of colours when she's been gracing the red carpet lately. Last month the blonde beauty kicked off BGT auditions wearing a yellow satin dress by high-end designer Alexis Mabille. Priced at £1,800, it boasted a sleek bodice and full, sweeping skirt.

MORE: Amanda Holden wore a Zara sequin dress to her wedding party - and you can still buy it

We loved the oversized bow at the waist and flared shape. Fans went wild for her ‘outfit of the day’ and left plenty of positive comments and glowing compliments on her social media. Amanda admitted she "Felt a trillion" in the outfit and we totally agree! Looking good, girl!

READ: Amanda Holden just wore a SECOND wedding dress and we are blown away