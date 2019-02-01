Amanda Holden looks like she belongs in Dynasty in vampy mini dress WOW!

Amanda Holden may know how to rock a pair of skinny jeans, a cosy jumper and even a pair of silk PJs, but when she dresses up - she goes all-out glam. On Thursday, the mother-of-two dazzled in a series of sultry Instagram shots and her attire wouldn't have looked out of place in Dynasty. The stunning 48-year-old wowed in an incredible black mini dress by high end designer by David Koma. The tiny dress had a minisure hem line, exaggerated shoulder pads and a series of buttons and ruching at the waist. The stunning Britain's Got Talent star designed to take it up a notch and add sexy Gina high heels that were trimmed with marabou feathers. Her blonde hair was styled with thick and full curls and we loved her vampy smokey eye makeup, flawless base and nude lipstick.

Amanda always looks incredible

During the shoot, the mother-of-two changed in to a bright pink, silk top and skirt combo by Dundas. Complete with delicate draping, it was a statement outfit for the Britain's Got Talent star. The whole look was put together by stylist Karl Willett who also works with The Voice's Jennifer Hudson.

The TV star is not afraid of colour when it comes to her wardrobe. Last month the blonde beauty looked incredible in a yellow satin dress by high-end designer Alexis Mabille.

Priced at £1,800, it boasted a sleek bodice and full, sweeping skirt. We loved the oversized bow at the waist and flared shape. Fans went wild for her ‘outfit of the day’ and left plenty of positive comments on social media.

Amanda's makeup was applied by Karin Darnell, who shared an up-close picture of her flawless beauty look, to which Amanda replied she "Felt a trillion!" Maybe one of the reasons the ITV favourite is looking so glowing is she hasnt long returned from a sun-drenched break in Bahrain with her family. Alright for some, eh?

